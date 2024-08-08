The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a man who has been missing since 2023.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing man (as seen in the photo above).

Noble, Oklahoma (KOKH) –

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is requesting assistance in locating 43-year-old Daniel Ray Dodson. Have you come across him?

In August of last year, Dodson’s whereabouts were last reported in the vicinity of Noble.

He can be described as follows:

Name: Daniel Ray Dodson Age: 43 Race: Caucasian Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Weight: 150 lbs Height: 5’9″



If you happen to possess any leads regarding his current location, please get in touch with CCSO at 405-701-8888.

