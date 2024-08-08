The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a man who has been missing since 2023.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing man (as seen in the photo above).
Noble, Oklahoma (KOKH) –
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is requesting assistance in locating 43-year-old Daniel Ray Dodson. Have you come across him?
In August of last year, Dodson’s whereabouts were last reported in the vicinity of Noble.
He can be described as follows:
- Name: Daniel Ray Dodson
- Age: 43
- Race: Caucasian
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Blue
- Weight: 150 lbs
- Height: 5’9″
If you happen to possess any leads regarding his current location, please get in touch with CCSO at 405-701-8888.
