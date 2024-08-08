The 19-year-old victim of a 1983 cold case, Melody Ann Jones, has been identified by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office asked OSBI to help investigate the perplexing disappearance of Melody Ann Jones on May 5, 1983.

According to reports, on May 5th, Jones failed to report to work and as a result, a family member went to her home in Earlsboro to check on her.

Despite extensive efforts to locate Jones, including searches on foot, horseback, and by helicopter, Oklahoma investigators were unable to find any clues or trace of his whereabouts.

According to OSBI, skeletal remains were discovered in rural Seminole County in October 1998. The remains were sent to the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and to establish a positive identification.

Melody Jones’ remains were identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday.

If you have any additional information regarding this cold case, the OSBI requests that you get in touch with them through [email protected] or 1-800-522-8017. The investigation is still ongoing, and any leads could prove valuable in bringing closure to this case.

