Three influential Mississippi officials, including Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, and Jackson City Council member Aaron Banks, face charges in a federal bribery investigation. As per an indictment revealed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, these officials are accused of engaging in a scheme to accept bribes. It is alleged that these bribes were given in exchange for official favors that would benefit supposed real estate developers.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed the charges on Wednesday, with Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri condemning the exploitation of public office for personal gain. Argentieri emphasized the DOJ’s dedication to holding public officials accountable, stating, “Officials who utilize their positions of authority to benefit themselves erode public trust in government.”

The indictment outlines a covert operation in which DOJ investigators, pretending to be real estate developers, proposed bribes to Lumumba, Owens, and Banks with the aim of promoting their fictional development projects. The bribes were disguised as campaign contributions of $10,000, seemingly originating from external sources. According to prosecutors, Lumumba, in particular, “funneled the money through his campaign account before withdrawing a portion of the payment.”

According to reports, additional officials were also implicated in the scheme. Allegedly, former Jackson City Council member Angelique Lee received bribes, which included a $10,000 debt repayment, $3,000 in cash, and a shopping trip valued at around $6,000 for luxury goods. In return, Lee supported the developers’ project proposals in downtown Jackson.

The allegations have sent shockwaves through Jackson’s local government, leaving residents and council members stunned by their magnitude. Concerns have been raised about the public’s trust in city leadership and the potential repercussions this scandal could have on city operations. Councilman Vernon Hartley emphasized the importance of not only addressing everyday concerns but also maintaining a strong reputation. In an interview with WAPT, an ABC affiliate, he stressed the need to foster an environment where people can trust that their issues are being taken care of and that the city is committed to upholding its good standing.

Council member Ashby Foote expressed his concern about the situation, stating that it is a significant issue that has cast a negative light on the city government. He acknowledged that managing the city government will become more challenging due to the uncertainty caused by this incident. Foote emphasized the need to regain public trust by strictly adhering to all rules and regulations and ensuring that every aspect is handled meticulously and according to established protocols.

The officials are facing charges that consist of serious felonies and could result in significant prison sentences if proven guilty. Mayor Lumumba, who is confronted with the most severe charges, has been indicted on multiple counts, including honest services wire fraud, money laundering, and using a facility in interstate commerce to further unlawful activities. If convicted, each of these charges could lead to a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Consequently, Lumumba is potentially facing a lengthy sentence if the court finds him guilty.

Jackson’s government is actively working to address this significant scandal, highlighting the Department of Justice’s continuous efforts to combat public corruption and rebuild trust in local institutions. As the community deals with the aftermath of these grave accusations, the officials involved are awaiting further legal proceedings.

