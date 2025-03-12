A man unlawfully residing in the United States has received a five-year prison sentence for his role in a wire fraud scheme targeting victims.

As reported by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Mississippi, Nooruddin Bhai Nasruddin, aged 52 and originally from India, has also been sentenced to an additional five years of supervised release and mandated to pay restitution exceeding $104,000.

Court records indicate that Nasruddin participated in a conspiracy involving wire fraud, wherein callers informed victims that their bank accounts and/or social security numbers had been compromised. The victims were then directed to withdraw cash, which was to be collected by an individual posing as a “federal agent,” who was actually Nasruddin himself.

One victim resided in North Carolina, while another was located in Oxford, Mississippi. Nasruddin was arrested by deputies from Lafayette County when he arrived in Oxford to collect the funds.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security in conjunction with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

