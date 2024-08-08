In response to the growing threat of wildfires, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has taken action by dispatching state-funded firefighting resources to various locations across the state. This was revealed in a recent media release on Wednesday.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has raised concerns about the dry and hot conditions prevailing in the northern and western regions of the state, which may lead to an increase in wildfire activity. Consequently, the Wildland Preparedness Level has been elevated to a Level 2 distinction by the A&M Forest Service to address the potential threat.

In a statement, Governor Abbott confirmed that Texas is fully prepared to assist local officials and communities in the state as the risk of wildfires escalates in the upcoming days. He added that more than 200 personnel, including firefighters and support staff, would be deployed alongside tactical resources such as fire engines, all-terrain vehicles, and bulldozers to provide necessary assistance on the ground.

Texas has experienced over 35 wildfires in the past week, which have scorched more than 3,000 acres of land.

Texans were urged in the press release to limit activities that cause sparks and to follow instructions from local officials. Additional information can be found on the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

