A marginal risk for severe thunderstorms is projected across Mississippi from tonight until Thursday morning, with concerns regarding hail and damaging wind gusts. The regions situated north and west of the Natchez Trace, as well as those along the Highway 82 corridor, are anticipated to experience the highest level of risk.

The National Weather Service in Jackson indicates that storm activity is expected to initiate predominantly between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday in western Mississippi. Conversely, eastern areas may experience effects from 4 a.m. until noon. These storms have the potential to generate hail measuring up to a quarter of an inch and wind gusts that could inflict damage.

Residents in municipalities such as Greenwood, Greenville, and Columbus are advised to stay vigilant regarding weather conditions and prepare for possible fluctuations in the atmosphere. While widespread severe storms are not forecasted, isolated occurrences featuring strong winds and hail are still plausible.

Authorities recommend that residents secure any outdoor items, ensure they have access to weather alerts, and exercise caution while traveling during inclement weather. Further updates will be communicated as the situation evolves.

