Patrick Mahomes showed his support for a different kind of football on Saturday.

After suffering a narrow 24-23 defeat against the Detroit Lions in their second NFL preseason game, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs made his way to CPKC Stadium to show his support for the Kansas City Current, a team in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Patrick and his wife, Brittany, have a stake in the franchise, which is currently ranked second in the NWSL table.

From an executive suite, they enthusiastically supported their team during the championship game of The Women’s Cup, where the Current competed against Atlético de Madrid Femenino.

Patrick’s teammates, including Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco, Creed Humphrey, and Justin Watson, joined him in the stands at the world’s first stadium dedicated to a professional women’s team.

In a photo shared by the team, the Chiefs stars can be seen smiling for the camera. Patrick gives a thumbs up while Kelce flashes a peace sign.

The crowd, adorned in fashionable Current baseball caps, t-shirts, and scarves, enthusiastically cheered on the Mahomes’ team as they secured a 1-0 victory against their Spanish opponents. The winning goal was scored by Brazilian international Debinha in the 12th minute.

This was a historic moment for the Current as they secured their first-ever trophy win.

“I hope that this is only the start,” expressed current head coach Vlatko Andonovski, according to the team’s statement.

“We have a strong desire to accomplish much more.”

“We have a strong desire to make a greater impact on both our organization and the community. The incredible support we receive from the community during every game motivates us to do even more.”

The Current will be back in action in the NWSL on August 25th, as they face the Washington Spirit after the summer break.

Depending on goal difference, the Current could potentially rise to the top of the league if Kansas City secures a victory and the Orlando Pride suffers a loss.

After 16 matches, Kansas City currently trails Orlando by only three points.

The franchise has taken a significant leap forward, showcasing remarkable progress in its early years. In their initial three seasons, they achieved respective rankings of 10th, 5th, and 11th.

Patrick is on the verge of embarking on his quest for a historic third consecutive Super Bowl championship, a feat that has never before been accomplished.

Three and out

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have shared the exciting news that they are expecting their third child.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes reassured that there will not be any more.

With a smile, he informed reporters at Chiefs training camp, “I’m finished, I must say.”

“I’ve always maintained that I wanted to have three children and call it a day. But you know what? It’s actually amazing. I’ve always had this desire to start a family at a young age.”

Growing up in the locker room had a significant impact on my life.

“I always knew that I wanted to start a family at a young age, so it’s exciting that we are now expecting our third child to join our growing family.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their season on September 5th with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

But Patrick’s season won’t just be one to remember on the field.

He and Brittany are also anticipating the arrival of their third child, joyfully sharing the news on Instagram.

In a heartwarming video, accompanied by their 1-year-old son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III and 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye, the couple joyfully announced that they were anticipating the arrival of another baby girl, all while engaging in a delightful game of Tic Tac Toe.

Brittany recently described this pregnancy as “the hardest on me.” She has been dealing with sickness, exhaustion, and skin issues, which have been challenging for her.

