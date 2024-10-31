A powerful winter storm is bringing heavy snow to the higher elevations of the western mountains in the USA on Wednesday. This storm is expected to create a snowy Halloween for residents in several states.

Severe weather is expected in parts of the central U.S. on Wednesday, while the East is experiencing near-record warmth. Additionally, snowfall is anticipated in some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, a powerful storm is anticipated to bring moderate to heavy snowfall to the higher elevations of Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado on Wednesday. The region continues to be under several winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories that were previously issued earlier this week.

According to the National Weather Service on Wednesday, approximately a quarter-million individuals reside in regions that are currently under winter weather advisories. Additionally, a smaller group of about 15,000 people are under winter storm warnings.

People living in mountainous areas could potentially experience significant snowfall, with accumulations reaching up to a foot. This is due to the combination of colder temperatures and a high level of moisture, as reported by the weather service. It is important to note that these conditions might make traveling challenging, particularly during nighttime.

The weather service has issued a warning, advising people to be prepared for winter driving conditions and expect slower travel if they need to go to the high country. As a result of the storm, lower elevations will experience much colder air, which could lead to concerns about frost and freezing temperatures.

Halloween snow for upper Midwest?

The weather service predicts that on Halloween, there is a high chance of experiencing moderate to heavy snow in certain areas. These areas include parts of Minnesota, extreme northern Wisconsin, and the western portions of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul area will be the most impacted by the Halloween snow, according to the weather service. They advise travelers to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions if they plan to travel on Thursday.

According to meteorologist Caitlin Kaiser from Weather.com, if you reside in the Northwest, Rockies, or upper Midwest, it would be wise to include a winter coat as part of your Halloween costume. She mentioned that temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s, resulting in a chilly evening for Halloween festivities.

