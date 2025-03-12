Two individuals hailing from Mississippi have been apprehended in Acadia Parish in connection with a series of fraudulent activities on Facebook Marketplace. They are accused of targeting high-value merchandise by utilizing counterfeit cashier’s checks and employing disguises to evade law enforcement scrutiny.

On March 10, local authorities took into custody 22-year-old Jadariuze Kayvontaye McDaniel from Patterson, Mississippi, along with 24-year-old Tevaugntae Rashad Owens from Port Gibson, Mississippi. Their arrest followed an alert from a Marketplace seller who became wary of their actions and promptly notified the police.

According to officials, the suspects focused on high-ticket items such as all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), commercial zero-turn mowers, and cars, employing forged cashier’s checks as a means of payment.

In an effort to escape detection, the men reportedly changed vehicle license plates prior to meeting with sellers. Furthermore, when asked for identification, they allegedly provided a photograph of a driver’s license belonging to an individual resembling them. To facilitate communication while remaining anonymous, they used disposable phones or text-free applications, and they disguised their appearances with accessories such as glasses, hats, and long-sleeve clothing.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Acadia Parish jail, with bail set at $10,000 for charges related to attempted theft exceeding $10,000 and the abuse of monetary instruments.

Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly has cautioned the public about the ease with which cashier’s checks can be forged, comparable to other forms of documentation. He recommends that significant transactions occur at the buyer’s financial institution, where the authenticity of the check can be confirmed and cashed. Sellers should carefully evaluate the risks involved if a buyer is unwilling to meet at a bank location.

