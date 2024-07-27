The Georgia community that was anxiously searching for a missing 12-year-old girl can finally breathe a sigh of relief as she has been located in Ohio.

On Friday, Sheriff Gerald Couch of Hall County announced that Maria Gomez-Perez had been located on Thursday in Dover, which is approximately 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Cleveland. She was discovered in the company of a Guatemalan man who has since been arrested and is currently in jail.

During a press conference, Couch announced some exciting news, “I have some great news to share with you all. Maria Gomez-Perez has been found safe in Dover, Ohio, and our investigators are bringing her back home to Gainesville. She should be here within the hour.”

Andres Gomez’s daughter, Gomez-Perez, disappeared on May 29 while at her father’s home in Gainesville, located approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta. Her disappearance was reported the following day.

The community was shaken by her sudden disappearance, and a massive search was initiated. Local authorities and businesses offered a sizable reward of $50,000, and volunteers combed the area in search of the missing girl. The streets were plastered with posters, flyers, and billboards, all appealing for her safe return.

According to Couch, Gomez-Perez had been expressing her dissatisfaction and desire to leave home to men she was communicating with online. Investigators discovered these online communications during their investigation. It is believed that Antonio Augustin drove to Georgia to pick up Gomez-Perez and brought her back to his residence in Dover. It should be noted that while Couch stated that Augustin is 31 years old, Ohio jail records list him as 34.

Couch emphasized that Maria is the victim in this case and it’s crucial to remember that she is only 12 years old.

How investigators found Gomez-Perez

According to Couch, the investigation into Gomez-Perez’s whereabouts gained momentum when she reached out to her father through a new Facebook account. In her message, she reassured her father that she was safe and not planning on returning home, asking him to stop his search for her. By analyzing the internet address of the Facebook page she used to send the message, investigators were able to trace it back to a phone number linked to a residence in Dover.

According to The Associated Press, four investigators from the sheriff’s department traveled to Ohio this week and were able to locate Gomez-Perez at a local swimming pool. Captain Adam Fisher of the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s department stated that Augustin was taken into custody and Gomez-Perez was safely recovered after the two were driven from the pool to a Walmart in New Philadelphia. Medical personnel examined Gomez-Perez following the incident.

According to Fisher, Augustin is currently in custody in Georgia on a charge of interference with custody. However, Ohio officials may pursue charges against him for rape and other offenses at a later time. Couch also stated that there is a high likelihood that Georgia authorities will seek to press further criminal charges against Augustin.

As of Friday, Augustin has not appeared before a judge and bail has not been established, according to Fisher. There is no lawyer representing Augustin who can speak on his behalf, Fisher added. Following the conclusion of legal proceedings in Georgia, Ohio authorities are planning to prosecute Augustin, and an extradition hearing to Georgia is expected to take place next week, Fisher stated.

According to Fisher, Augustin has been issued a detainer by federal immigration officials, suggesting that they may attempt to deport him. However, Fisher admitted that he is unaware of Augustin’s immigration status. In Tuscarawas County, Augustin’s sole interaction with law enforcement occurred in 2021, when he was cited for driving without a license and with an open container of alcohol.

Officials faced initial criticism during search

When searching for Gomez-Perez, officials in Georgia were initially criticized for not issuing an Amber Alert for missing children, as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded that her disappearance didn’t meet the criteria. The Gainesville area, where many residents work in the poultry processing industry, has a Hispanic population, but most officials are not of Hispanic descent, which can lead to divisions.

According to The Times of Gainesville, Mayor Sam Couvillon expressed his admiration for the community’s response to the situation, saying, “It’s difficult to articulate what we witnessed. I am incredibly proud of our community. Our Hispanic community in particular, stood up and made their presence felt. They were determined to shed light on the case of the missing child.”

In his closing statement, Couch cautioned parents to be vigilant about their children’s online activities.

Couch emphasized the positive impact of technology, citing how it played a crucial role in locating Maria. However, he also acknowledged the potential dangers of technology. Maria was able to leave Gainesville with a stranger and travel far from home due to the misuse of technology. As such, he urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and monitor their children’s activities and communications. He reminded everyone that children are the most vulnerable members of society and it is our responsibility to protect and care for them.

