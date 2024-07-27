On Thursday, the EPCSO’s Warrants and Fugitive Apprehension Unit successfully apprehended Devin Franklin, a 30-year-old fugitive from justice who was wanted for homicide in Colorado. The credit for this arrest goes to the diligent efforts of the deputies involved in the operation.

On Thursday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a man who was wanted for homicide in Colorado. The suspect was then taken to the El Paso County Jail for booking.

According to reports, Franklin was located and apprehended by FAU deputies at the 1600 block of Horizon in El Paso County.

EPCSO FAU and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that led to the arrest.

No bond was given to Franklin upon his booking into the El Paso County Jail.

