Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a series of wage raises for around 2,100 New York State employees in professional traineeships across 46 state agencies in an effort to attract and retain talent. Employees in these positions will see a wage raise of either 5.7% or 11.6%, depending on their title. The hikes demonstrate Governor Hochul’s dedication to affordability for New York’s employees and families, as well as ensuring that the Empire State continues to provide the best services and safeguards for future generations of New Yorkers.

“Every New Yorker deserves a strong, stable, and just state government. “We rely on our state employees to provide the critical services we require every day,” said Governor Hochul. “These pay increases will allow us to retain and attract our state agency and government employees so that we can continue our mission to bring the highest quality support New Yorkers expect and deserve, now and in the future.”

The hikes, which take effect today, will lift Trainee 1 salaries from Grade 13 ($49,363 per year) to Grade 14 ($52,198). The salary for Trainee 2 will increase from Grade 14 ($52,198) to Grade 16 ($58,247).

Various state agencies use traineeships for entry-level professional positions to give on-the-job training and hands-on experience as individuals learn the fundamental skills required. Professional traineeships normally last two years, with income increments based on performance and meeting milestones.

The majority of professional two-year traineeships demand a college degree or similar job experience. Successfully completing a two-year traineeship promotes employees to entry-level positions with annual salaries ranging from $65,000 to $83,000.

The Public Employees Federation represents the Professional Technical & Scientific Unit, which houses the majority of the trainee positions.

The salary increase is expected to have the greatest impact on the following agencies, which currently have the most eligible positions: Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Health, State Insurance Fund, Department of Transportation, Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, Office of Mental Health, Department of Civil Service, Office of Medicaid Inspector General, Department of Motor Vehicles, and Office of General Services.

This will affect over 280 trainee titles, including specialized and language-related designations. Human Resources Specialist, Administrative Specialist, Contract Management Specialist, Health Program Administrator, and Business Systems Analyst are examples of job titles that make use of traineeship programs.

Governor Hochul has championed a number of steps to enhance and assist New York’s public workforce since taking office, including compensation increases.

Earlier this year, the Department of Civil Service expanded the New York Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement Statewide (NY HELPS) program to help state and local agencies better fill available positions. The NY HELPS program temporarily waives civil service exam requirements for thousands of empty state jobs available to the general public. Governor Hochul’s agreement in the FY 2024 Budget waives all state exam application fees for the remaining positions that require exams until December 2025.

As of September 30, state agencies had made more than 18,500 appointments under the NY HELPS program.

Additionally, the Department of Civil Service collaborated with the New York State Department of Labor to develop Centers for Careers in Government within certain Department of Labor Career Centers. Professional staff from both agencies collaborate at these joint-agency centers across the Empire State to provide comprehensive support to jobseekers in their job searches by teaching them about the state’s civil service merit and job classification systems, as well as the NY HELPS program, easing the path for those interested in a rewarding career in public service while growing and strengthening the Empire State’s economy.

This year, the Department of Civil Service launched a multifaceted marketing and public awareness campaign to highlight the hundreds of open jobs and diverse employment options available to individuals. The campaign was promoted across digital and out-of-home channels in both English and Spanish, emphasizing the importance of public service as well as the advantages and numerous opportunities accessible through state government.

Governor Hochul has also taken additional steps to support and strengthen the state workforce, including lifting the years-long hiring freeze, expanding opportunities through the Governor’s Program to Hire Individuals and Veterans with Disabilities (55/b/c), and funding for new testing centers throughout the state.

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service Commission President Timothy R. Hogues said, “New York State is looking for the best and brightest to join in a rewarding career in public service. To better align with jobseekers’ expectations and to assist State agencies in an ever-increasingly competitive labor market, New York State is increasing the traineeship salaries to attract and retain more candidates to assist state agencies in fulfilling their hiring needs and provide the public with valuable and necessary services.”

New York State Public Employees Federation President Wayne Spence said, “We commend the Governor for continuing to invest in the State workforce and recognizing the value of competitive salaries as a recruitment and retention tool. These pay increases are a good first step toward bringing State salaries in line with the private sector and retaining and recruiting highly skilled public servants. It’s critical that we address chronic understaffing, and we look forward to the continued review of compensation for State employees as a tool to bolster our ranks and strengthen our workforce.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “New York thrives on the commitment and expertise of its public servants. By increasing salaries for professional traineeships, we’re not just opening doors to more enriching career paths — we’re investing in the very people who keep our state running smoothly. This initiative is a clear declaration of New York’s commitment to competitive, fulfilling public sector careers, drawing forth a new wave of dedicated leaders ready to serve our state.”

