In a significant move to assist millions of beneficiaries, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their benefits earlier than usual in November 2024. This decision is designed to provide financial relief ahead of the Black Friday shopping rush.

Early Payment Schedule for SSI Recipients

Typically, SSI payments are scheduled for the first of the month, but due to November 3 falling on a weekend, payments will be made one day earlier, on November 1, 2024. This adjustment aims to ensure that recipients have access to their funds well in advance of the busy holiday shopping season.

In addition to the early SSI payments, Social Security beneficiaries and recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) will also receive their payments throughout November on the following dates:

November 13: For individuals whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of the month.

November 20: For those born between the 11th and 20th of the month.

November 27: For beneficiaries with birthdays from the 21st to the 31st.

This structured payment schedule allows beneficiaries to plan their finances more effectively during the holiday season.

Understanding SSI Payment Amounts

For 2024, SSI recipients can expect an average monthly payment of $698. However, different payment amounts apply based on individual circumstances:

Individuals: Up to $973 per month.

Couples: Up to $1,415 per month.

Essential Person (EP): An additional $472 per month.

The SSA also provides a variety of benefits for retired workers, survivors, and disabled individuals, with the average payments outlined below:

Type of Benefit Average Monthly Benefit

Retirement Benefits $1,900

Survivors Benefits $1,505

Disability Benefits $1,537 Anticipated Cost of Living Adjustments As the holiday season approaches, beneficiaries will appreciate the timely adjustments to their payment schedules. Notably, these amounts reflect a 3.4% increase in benefits due to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) implemented this year. Furthermore, a new COLA of 2.5% is set to take effect in January 2025, which means beneficiaries will see an increase in their payments next year. Here’s a breakdown of how the average monthly benefits will change with the upcoming COLA: Beneficiaries Current Average New Average (With 2.5% COLA) Increase Retired Workers $1,900 $1,948 $48 Survivors $1,508 $1,546 $38 Disabled Individuals $1,537 $1,575 $38 SSI – Individuals $943 $967 $24 SSI – Couples $1,415 $1,450 $35 Final Thoughts on Financial Planning The SSA’s proactive scheduling of payments not only helps beneficiaries manage their finances effectively but also emphasizes the importance of timely financial planning, especially as the holiday season approaches. Recipients are advised to monitor their payment schedules and wait at least three mailing days for their checks to arrive before contacting customer service regarding any delays.

