Suffolk County is taking a firm stance against drunk and drugged driving, and one of the ways they are doing this is by advocating for a change in state law.

According to Timothy Carpenter, Jr’s parents, their son always expressed his love by saying, “I love you.” The couple deeply misses their son.

Timothy and Andrea Carpenter have embraced this as their new lifestyle.

Timothy Carpenter, Sr., the father of Timothy Jr., expressed his daily routine of visiting his son by stating, “I come every day, twice a day, a few times a day. I come and hang out with him.”

Andrea Carpenter, the mother of Timothy Carpenter, Jr., shared that they come to this place for their holiday celebrations. They prepare their meals and gather here to enjoy their food with Timothy.

In March of 2023, a driver who was under the influence of drugs caused the death of Timothy, Jr., the only child of his parents who was a senior at Stony Brook University at the time. He was just 22 years old.

Maureen McCormick, the Vehicular Crimes Prosecutor at Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, aptly pointed out that vehicular crimes have a devastating impact on innocent victims who are often targeted at random.

In New York City, McCormick held the position of the inaugural Vehicular Crimes Bureau Chief.

Currently, the Vehicular Crimes Unit in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is under the leadership of her.

She emphasized that while the overdose epidemic is a serious problem that affects many people, it is never acceptable to get behind the wheel while under the influence. “You cannot risk other people’s lives. When you’re using, you know you can’t get in the car,” she stated firmly.

According to McCormick, there has been a 35% increase in drugged driving fatalities across the state since 2018.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney expressed his concern, stating, “It’s very alarming.”

Tierney aims to modify the existing laws.

He suggested treating drugs and alcohol equally by saying, “Let’s treat drugs and alcohol the same.”

In New York State, the law stipulates that a driver who is impaired can only face charges if the law enforcement officer can accurately identify the drug they are under the influence of.

McCormick exclaimed that it is simply unacceptable to withhold the prosecution of Timothy Carpenter’s killer just because the substance he was on cannot be identified. “That’s just wrong. It’s just wrong,” he emphasized.

In order for a driver in New York to be charged with DUI, the drug they are accused of taking must be listed on a public health list.

She expressed her doubts about the effectiveness of the measure by questioning, “How does that protect anybody?” and concluding that it simply cannot.

The updating of the list is not consistent due to the fact that some synthetic drugs have undergone changes.

According to Eyewitness News, Suffolk County police have reported that certain drugs that have emerged recently are not included in the list.

According to an officer, whippets – also known as nitrous oxide – cannot result in a charge for driving while intoxicated.

According to Suffolk prosecutors, fatalities that have been tested and found to have at least one drug on the public health law list have increased by 87% since 2013.

Tierney emphasized the importance of communicating with legislators and urging them not to overlook the issue at hand.

The Carpenters have joined a coalition of advocates who are pushing for the passage of the deadly driving bill.

For 17 years in a row, it was unsuccessful.

Reporter Chantee Lans of Eyewitness News brought the concerns of the people to the attention of Governor Kathy Hochul.

Lans inquired, “Would you sign it and why?” if it were to arrive on your desk this session.

Hochul expressed disappointment that legislative solutions necessary for ensuring road safety are yet to be implemented, despite it being a whole year away. “We must embrace these solutions to keep people safe on our roads,” she emphasized.

Timothy Carpenter, Sr. vehemently stated that his sole purpose for getting up every day is to bring about a change in the law. He firmly believes that the current law is absurd, and this is a sentiment shared by many.

McCormick expressed the need to work together and strive towards achieving justice for the people. “Let’s collaborate and work through this to bring about a fair outcome,” he said.

There are currently four states, including New York, that have implemented comparable laws regarding drugged driving.

New York has received a letter from the NTSB, urging the state to discontinue the use of the Public Health Law List. The NTSB has made this recommendation based on safety concerns.

During the past spring, the driving bill, which was expected to be lethal, failed to reach the governor’s desk.

