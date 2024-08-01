Thousands of African Americans waiting for a new kidney now have a renewed sense of hope.

The flawed nature of a test used for determining placement on a transplant waiting list has been uncovered, causing significant implications for individuals awaiting the life-saving gift of organ donation.

Not too long ago, Helena Fields, a special education teacher from the suburbs, was facing the devastating effects of kidney failure. However, her life took an unexpected turn for the better when she received the news that she had moved up on the transplant list and was a candidate for a life-changing kidney transplant.

Fields expressed his elation, stating, “Yes, I was ecstatic.”

Fields had been on the waitlist for a kidney transplant for six years until she was moved up due to a new change in the evaluation of African American kidney function. While she was overjoyed with the news, the reality of the situation served as a tempering factor.

In order to address inequalities in healthcare, it is important for us to view ourselves as members of the same human race, and work towards solutions that benefit everyone.

Fields expressed a mix of emotions when he learned that the issue was being addressed. “I was taken aback, of course grateful for the fix, but at the same time, it was frustrating to realize that such a problem existed,” he shared.

The eGFR blood test, a crucial test for kidney function, used to consider race as a factor in its results. This approach resulted in African Americans being placed in a more favorable health status and pushed them further down the waitlist. However, a task force consisting of the American Society of Nephrology and the National Kidney Foundation has found flaws in this approach.

The test no longer considers race, which has resulted in over 14,000 African American patients across the nation being prioritized on the transplant list. In Illinois alone, there are 1,200 African American patients eagerly waiting for a kidney transplant.

As the Senior Director for Outreach at the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois, Monica Fox oversees the organization’s efforts to reach out to the community and raise awareness about kidney health.

According to Fox, the existence of the product leaves many people questioning its authenticity, “Is this real?” he stated. Additionally, he mentioned that a significant portion of the population was not even aware of its existence.

According to her, the formula change recommendation was proposed two years ago, and as healthcare systems adopt the new formula, they have been receiving more and more feedback from patients who are pleasantly surprised to find out they have moved up on the transplant list.

Fox expressed that the duration of its existence may seem ludicrous, but considering the history of the nation and all that comes with it, it is not astonishing.

According to Fields, witnessing more African Americans receiving the necessary kidney transplants brings her joy. However, she cannot help but think about those who lost their lives while waiting for a kidney transplant, a fate that she could have suffered as well.

Fields emphasized the need for addressing inequalities and treating everyone as part of one human race, particularly in the realm of healthcare. “We should focus on finding solutions to bridge these gaps,” Fields stated.

