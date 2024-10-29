A firefighter and paramedic from Oklahoma, who is also a man, was arrested in Collin County, Texas on Friday. He has been charged with online solicitation of a minor.

David Villines, a 40-year-old man from Denison, Texas, allegedly attempted to meet with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl. However, it turned out that the individual he was communicating with was actually an undercover investigator pretending to be a minor.

During the online chat, Villines is accused of attempting sexual conduct. He was arrested after agreeing to meet with the teen girl he believed to be.

The operation was carried out by investigators from the Dallas Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit.

Villines remains in custody at the Collin County Jail, with his bail set at $100,000.

