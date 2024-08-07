An investigation is underway following a stabbing incident that occurred in Queens, wherein two men were injured on Tuesday. The police are currently looking into the matter.

Just before 5:15 p.m., reports of a person stabbed at a Mobil gas station located at 100-03 N Conduit Ave. prompted officers to respond swiftly.

They transported both individuals to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center to receive medical attention.

According to authorities, one of the individuals involved in the incident is currently in critical condition, while the other is anticipated to recover.

Authorities have apprehended a suspect in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the assaults were carried out without any provocation.

Due to the stabbing incident, the station in Queens is currently being bypassed by the A train.

The authorities are currently conducting an investigation, which is still ongoing.

