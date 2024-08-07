In a recent announcement, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling revealed that Michelina Desiree Goodwin, a resident of Great Mills, Maryland, has been sentenced to 61 years in prison – the highest possible sentence – for committing the heinous act of homicide and dismemberment of a 50-year-old male victim back in December 2022.

In March 2024, a St. Mary’s County jury found Goodwin guilty of second-degree murder, using a firearm during a felony, and unlawfully disposing of a body after an eight-day trial.

Donna C. Pettersen and Jeffrey R. Maylor, Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys, represented the citizens of St. Mary’s County in the prosecution of this case.

The lead investigators on the case were Sergeant Roger Schwarb from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Trooper First Class Evan Ruggles from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division.

Judge Terrence J. McGann was in charge of overseeing the case.

Reference Article