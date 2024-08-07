Tragedy has struck a custodian from Bridgeport, Connecticut, who is now grieving the loss of nine family members, including six children. The devastating incident occurred when an SUV overturned in a Florida canal, as confirmed by authorities.

Mayor Ganim and Dr. Carmela Levy-David have both expressed their condolences and shared their thoughts on the devastating incident that has involved nine members of a Bridgeport Board of Education custodial staff member’s family.

With a heavy heart, I share the tragic news that one of our beloved custodial staff members has suffered an unimaginable loss. A car accident out of state claimed the lives of nine members of their family. The entire Bridgeport Public Schools community extends our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to our colleague and their family during this incredibly challenging time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this profound grief. We respectfully ask that everyone respects their privacy during this difficult time. It is crucial to provide them with the space and time they need to mourn and heal. Bridgeport Public Schools is fully committed to supporting our employee in every possible way. We are here to provide assistance and comfort during this difficult period. As a community, we stand with our colleague, offering our prayers, support, and love.

Mayor Ganim expressed his deepest condolences to the custodial staff member who lost their family members during a tragic accident on behalf of the City of Bridgeport. Losing a loved one is always challenging, and in this instance, multiple losses have occurred, calling for an unparalleled amount of sorrow. The custodial staff member and the rest of their family are in the hearts, thoughts, and prayers of all. The sentiments conveyed by Dr. Carmela-Levy David are echoed by the City of Bridgeport, and it is encouraged to give the custodial staff member enough space to heal and grieve during this time.

According to authorities, the only survivor of the crash, who sustained injuries, is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

On Monday evening, a car was reported to have landed in a canal near Belle Glade in Palm Beach County, prompting multiple calls to the authorities around 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders discovered an overturned vehicle with only its wheels appearing above water, as reported by Capt. Tom Reyes of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

According to the accident report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the 2023 Ford Explorer had four adults and six children on board. The group was traveling westbound on Hatton Highway when, for unknown reasons, the driver failed to navigate a left curve in the roadway. As a result, the vehicle veered off the road and collided with a guardrail before overturning into the canal.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office has reported that four individuals lost their lives at the site of the incident. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has shared that six additional individuals were taken to a nearby hospital, with two of them being airlifted. Tragically, five of the hospitalized victims passed away, as per the sheriff’s office statement.

According to the accident report, the only survivor of the crash was a 26-year-old passenger who sustained serious injuries and is still receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, there are 10 victims, including infants, in a tragic incident where only one person has survived. The office expressed their condolences and sympathies to the affected families during this heart-wrenching time.

Based on the information provided on Ford dealership websites, it appears that the 2023 Explorers can accommodate up to seven people. However, the crash report revealed that none of the passengers were utilizing seat belts or child restraints.

According to officials, two of the victims hailed from Bridgeport, Connecticut, while at least one other individual was from Chesapeake, Virginia.

Officials reported that the scene was responded to by fire rescue personnel, including divers, in conjunction with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are currently investigating the reason behind the accident, with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation.

