On August 10th, the Lee County Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on both felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

Conner Ray Fugate, 18, from Fort Madison, faces charges including: possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a class D felony; possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a class C felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

These charges stem from a traffic stop conducted by the Fort Madison Police Department, during which officers discovered Conner Fugate in possession of illegal substances.

The Fort Madison Police Department and the Lee County Attorney’s Office assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this case.

It’s important to note that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force receives partial funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, with additional funds managed by the Iowa Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

