On the evening of August 8, 2024, around 10:48 p.m., a Des Moines County Deputy pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 61 and Sunnyside Avenue for making an improper turn. The driver, Kevin Coffel, a 47-year-old resident of Burlington, admitted to having marijuana on his person and not possessing a valid driver’s license. Moreover, the passenger, Michelle Young, a 46-year-old from Ft. Madison, IA, also confessed to carrying marijuana.

Upon searching the vehicle, law enforcement discovered suspected marijuana as well as various drug paraphernalia.

Deputies checked Mr. Coffel’s information with dispatch, who informed them that he had an active Des Moines County Warrant. As a result, Coffel was arrested for the local warrant. In addition, he was charged with possession of marijuana- first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a valid driver’s license. Young was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana- second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In the eyes of the law, a criminal charge is nothing more than an accusation. It is important to remember that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

