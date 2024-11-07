After winning reelection, former President Donald Trump gained support from an anti-trans ad that was widely aired in battleground states. Following this, Delaware celebrated a significant milestone by electing its first openly transgender member of Congress.
Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride emerged victorious in her campaign to represent Delaware’s at-large district, prevailing over her Republican opponent, John Whalen. During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Sarah McBride engaged in a discussion with anchors Ana Cabrera and José Díaz-Balart, shedding light on her future plans and offering advice to the LGBTQ+ community on navigating another four years under the Trump presidency.
CABRERA: On a personal level, what does this mean to you?
MCBRIDE: Well, I know how much this win would have meant to me as a young person as I faced a crisis of hope and wondered whether the heart of this nation was big enough to love me, too. And I hope this win sends a message to young people across the country that our democracy is big enough for them, too. That regardless of the results at the top of the ticket, we all have a place in our country. We all belong. And I hope it shows that nothing is truly impossible. But I didn’t run to make history. I ran to make a difference for my neighbors here in Delaware and to serve this country that I love.
Trump’s Victory: A Turning Point in American Politics
CABRERA: With Trump elected to the White House now for a second term, his campaign, you’ll recall, repeatedly took aim at the LGBTQ+ community and trans rights. What’s your message to people who are genuinely worried about what their lives will look like under another Trump administration?
MCBRIDE: Look, this is a scary time. And I think for so many people across this country, so many vulnerable people, they are facing their own crisis of hope in this moment. But I know that the story of this country is the story of our biggest challenges propelling us to take our most significant steps forward. An advocate I once talked to described moments like this as slingshot moments where we are pulled backward. But the pressure of being pulled backward ultimately propels us to destinations that we’ve not yet been. And our challenge, our charge in this moment is to summon our hope, to summon our faith, and to remember that so long as we breathe, we hope. And together we can turn that hope into historic progress. It’s going to be hard. We’re going to face challenges. This new administration is dangerous and they will try to take back. But together, we are still unstoppable.
