CABRERA: With Trump elected to the White House now for a second term, his campaign, you’ll recall, repeatedly took aim at the LGBTQ+ community and trans rights. What’s your message to people who are genuinely worried about what their lives will look like under another Trump administration?

MCBRIDE: Look, this is a scary time. And I think for so many people across this country, so many vulnerable people, they are facing their own crisis of hope in this moment. But I know that the story of this country is the story of our biggest challenges propelling us to take our most significant steps forward. An advocate I once talked to described moments like this as slingshot moments where we are pulled backward. But the pressure of being pulled backward ultimately propels us to destinations that we’ve not yet been. And our challenge, our charge in this moment is to summon our hope, to summon our faith, and to remember that so long as we breathe, we hope. And together we can turn that hope into historic progress. It’s going to be hard. We’re going to face challenges. This new administration is dangerous and they will try to take back. But together, we are still unstoppable.