The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man who is wanted on multiple charges and is believed to be armed.

James Eric Warden is wanted by the sheriff’s office. He was last seen on Monday at around 8 p.m., driving a gray 2012 Chevy Impala with a trailer attached to it.

The vehicle’s tag could possibly be 330 BMFK.

The charges against Warden include the following:

Aggravated vehicular homicide Reckless endangerment Schedule 1 drugs Aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment Other felony charges



The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to get in touch. They can be reached at 931-296-2301 or through Dispatch at 931-296-7792. Alternatively, individuals can send an email to [email protected] or submit an anonymous tip on the HCSO app. Local law enforcement agencies are also available to assist with any information.

