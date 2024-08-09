The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individual who made a threat to Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman on Wednesday.

According to officials, the facility’s staff members were threatened by Jeremy Alexander, a 43-year-old individual.

According to a release, Red Rock Behavioral Health Services received a call around 2:30 p.m. regarding a threat of violence, which was reported to CCSO.

According to the statement, local law enforcement agencies including the sheriff’s office and South Metro SWAT, were prompt in responding to the scene.

Officials report that they were able to track down Alexander’s location by obtaining and utilizing the phone number of the individual who made the call.

According to the statement, Alexander was apprehended in Oklahoma City and then transferred to the Cleveland County Detention Center.

As per the statement, both CCSO and the Norman Police Department conducted a thorough investigation but did not discover any potential threat. Additionally, SWAT conducted a sweep of the hospital premises and concluded that there was no imminent danger.

The accusation against Alexander is for threatening to carry out an act of violence.

Reference Article