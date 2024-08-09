The authorities at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office are currently seeking assistance in locating a 43-year-old man who was last seen near Noble in August 2023.

According to reports, Daniel Ray Dodson was last spotted on August 21, 2023, in the vicinity of Noble. He is described as a white man, standing at 5’9″ and weighing 150 pounds, with beautiful blue eyes and brown hair.

Back in 2014, Dodson got caught by the authorities in Shawnee for trying to steal a car at a Homeland grocery store.

At present, there is no other information available regarding Dodson’s location. If you have any knowledge about Dodson’s whereabouts, please contact the CCSO immediately at 405-701-8888.

Reference Article