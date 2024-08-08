Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, has announced that he will hold a news conference on Thursday at his Florida beachside compound, Mar-a-Lago. This will be his first public appearance since Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee and selected Tim Walz as her running mate. The news conference is highly anticipated, and many are curious to hear what Trump has to say after months of relative silence.

On his Truth Social network, Trump revealed that he would be hosting an event at 2 p.m. EDT and expressed his eagerness to debate Harris.

Earlier this week, he hinted at an announcement regarding the presidential debate after opting out of the scheduled Sept. 10 debate with ABC News. Trump had expressed a preference for Fox News to host the debate, but he appeared to be open to the possibility of ABC News sponsoring it on Wednesday.

During a statement on Truth Social, the former President confidently claimed that he would expose Kamala Harris during an upcoming debate, just as he had done with other Democratic opponents like Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. “Only I think Kamala will be easier,” he boldly declared.

Ohio Senator JD Vance, the running mate of former President Donald Trump, has taken issue with Vice President Kamala Harris for her lack of news conferences and interviews since Joe Biden stepped down from his presidential reelection campaign and she launched her own White House campaign. While boarding or leaving her plane for campaign stops, Harris occasionally responds to shouted questions.

