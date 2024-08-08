A fugitive was allegedly harbored by a former Pottawatomie County Deputy, leading to their arrest and imprisonment in Shawnee, Oklahoma, according to KFOR news.

On Tuesday, Alicia Briones was taken into custody following an extensive investigation that spanned several months.

According to Sheriff Mike Booth of Pottawatomie County, they had doubts about Briones well before the investigation commenced.

Sheriff Booth recently shared that they had noticed some inconsistencies and issues that had caught their attention. While they acknowledged that there could be valid reasons for these occurrences, they still had to investigate when red flags were raised. As the Sheriff explained, it is important to stay vigilant and address any potential issues that arise.

According to allegations, Briones provided shelter to Emanuel McClain, who was wanted by the authorities of Pottawatomie County.

Sheriff Booth stated that they had rearranged the position of the deputy in question, in the hopes of pacifying and reducing tensions for a while.

Briones’ actions remained unchanged despite the alteration in his position.

According to court records, Briones maintained regular communication with McClain, despite her claim that they hadn’t spoken in a while.

According to court records, Briones informed McClain about the types of cars that the undercover agents were using and also provided him with a lead on a search warrant that was executed at his place of residence.

Sheriff Booth stated that their initial suspicions were surpassed by the actuality of the situation as the investigation progressed.

According to court records, Briones permitted McClain to reside in her residence for a period of 20 days, until he was discovered and apprehended on the streets.

Briones was terminated from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office due to an unrelated occurrence while the investigation was ongoing.

According to Sheriff Booth, he holds his team to a high standard and was let down upon discovering all the details of the investigation.

Sheriff Booth emphasized that wearing a badge comes with a heightened level of responsibility and accountability.

Currently, Briones is detained in the Pottawatomie County Jail with a bond set at $250,000.

