The Ferguson police department has recently made public the body camera footage of an incident that took place on the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death. The video shows a protester violently knocking down a Black police officer, resulting in a severe brain injury. It is a tragic reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement officers in maintaining public safety during protests.

During a news conference, Police Chief Troy Doyle revealed that the suspect, Elijah Gantt (28), from East St. Louis, Illinois, had charged at Officer Travis Brown on a sidewalk outside the police station. This incident occurred after protesters had tried to pull down a perimeter fence. The body camera footage provides evidence of the suspect’s aggressive actions.

During the news conference, a video was shown from two different angles, revealing a man identified as Gantt, who had a running start and forcefully knocked down the officer. The impact caused the officer’s head to violently hit the pavement, rendering him unconscious. Officer Brown was lying on his back while the suspect remained on top of him, with other officers swiftly responding and joining in to apprehend the suspect.

The sight of it left the attendees in awe. Gasps filled the room as the 150 individuals present at the news conference, which comprised police officers and mayors from various cities in the St. Louis area, laid eyes on it.

“If you watch the video, you can see the officer standing upright, patiently waiting to apprehend this individual,” Doyle remarked. “The suspect tackled the officer with the force of a professional football player.”

The injured officer is still in critical condition, according to police. A prayer vigil has been scheduled for Tuesday evening outside the police station.

Protest leaders were addressed by Doyle who conveyed a strong message, stating, “If you haven’t condemned this act, if you haven’t condemned what happened to my officer, then you are part of the problem.”

The video shown at the news conference did not come from Officer Brown’s body camera. According to Doyle, the police also obtained footage from surveillance cameras of nearby businesses.

According to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, Gantt, who already had an assault charge against him, now faces a new assault charge for allegedly kicking another officer in the head.

One of the defendants faced charges of property damage for causing harm to the fence, along with the charge of assault. Additionally, three others faced charges related to different offenses. Bell acknowledged the police’s role in preventing the situation from escalating further and commended them for their exceptional handling of initially peaceful protests.

Bell questioned the purpose of an officer fighting for his life, expressing his concern.

Ferguson gained nationwide recognition as a focal point of the Black Lives Matter movement when Ferguson Officer Darren Wilson fatally shot Michael Brown, an 18-year-old Black individual, on August 9, 2014, in the St. Louis suburb. It’s important to note that Travis Brown is not related to Michael Brown.

During Tuesday’s news conference, Bell emphasized that protesters who remain dissatisfied with the lack of charges against Wilson must recognize that without new evidence, this outcome will not change.

Travis Brown, 36, comes from a law enforcement family background. His father, a retired St. Louis city police officer, instilled in him a sense of duty and service. After completing his education, Travis joined the St. Louis County Police Department in 2012. In January, he made the decision to join the Ferguson police force, driven by his commitment to making a positive impact on the community. As a devoted father to two young daughters, Travis’s motivation to serve and protect is deeply personal.

According to Lt. Ray Rice, a former supervisor for the St. Louis County department, Travis Brown joined the police force with the intention of making a positive impact.

“Travis is truly one of those exceptional individuals that everyone wonders where they all go,” Rice remarked.

Gantt faces charges of assaulting a special victim, resisting arrest, and property damage. A bond hearing has been scheduled for August 19th, with a preliminary hearing to follow on September 11th. Gantt is currently held in jail on a cash-only bond of $500,000, and he has not yet secured legal representation.

The injury suffered by Travis Brown in the violent incident provoked a strong reaction from Doyle and numerous individuals in Ferguson. This community, with a population of approximately 18,000 people, is comprised mostly of Black residents. Many people were left questioning the reasons behind the protesters’ anger, considering the significant transformations that have taken place in Ferguson over the last ten years.

During the news conference on Tuesday, Doyle emphasized the importance of acknowledging the positive changes and reforms that have occurred within our police department.

In 2014, the Ferguson department had approximately 50 white officers and a mere three Black officers. However, there has been a significant shift in the demographics since then. Presently, out of the 41 officers, 22 of them are Black, which includes the noteworthy presence of Travis Brown.

Today, officers also receive regular training in crisis intervention, bias avoidance, and other critical areas. Moreover, officers now wear body cameras, ensuring transparency and accountability. In response to feedback from residents, Doyle even updated the appearance of uniforms, patches, and badges, recognizing the importance of creating a safe and non-triggering environment.

“We are here today to show our unwavering support for our police department and our police chief,” declared Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones. “Ferguson has made significant progress, and this isolated incident will not impede our continued advancement.”

