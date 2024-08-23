ATLANTA, Ga. – A homicide suspect has been apprehended in Louisiana after authorities discovered the burned remains of his wife at a home in Fayette County.

Kenneth Hardin Jr., 39, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Carrie Hardin, before burning her body and burying it in the backyard of their Fayetteville residence on Merlin Court early Tuesday, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials reported that Carrie Hardin was killed following an argument earlier that morning.

On Wednesday morning, Kenneth reportedly informed family members that he was leaving town after killing his wife in what he claimed was self-defense. His father called 911 shortly after the conversation.

Investigators responded to the Fayetteville home, where they found Carrie Hardin’s partially burned remains buried under yard debris in a shallow grave in the backyard.

Authorities traced Kenneth’s car to Covington, Louisiana, where they collaborated with the Louisiana State Patrol and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to locate the vehicle. His car was found at a motel, and a SWAT team apprehended him in his room. Kenneth was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center and will be extradited to Fayette County.

The sheriff’s office has not yet disclosed the charges Kenneth is facing.

Reference article

Read More: Missouri man facing execution accepts to life without parole in deal with prosecutors