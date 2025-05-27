Multiple anti-smoking organizations are urging the government to implement a ban on flavored vaping products as a new legislative session commences and a new health minister takes office.

This call for action follows data indicating that 50% of young Canadian adults have experimented with vaping. In the previous parliamentary session, former Health Minister Mark Holland publicly criticized the tobacco industry, warning them to keep away from children.

Groups such as Action on Smoking and Health, the Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control, and Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada are pressuring Health Minister Marjorie Michel to finalize proposed regulations that would restrict the addition of flavors, except for tobacco, mint, and menthol, to e-cigarettes.

These organizations are advocating for even stricter regulations that would limit flavors to tobacco only within Michel’s first 100 days in office, emphasizing the need to curb the appeal of flavored products to young people.

Flory Doucas, co-director of the Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control, clarified that the intention is not to ban all vaping products but specifically flavored varieties that attract youth.

Over the years, flavored vaping products have been a subject of debate among governments, with promised regulations yet to be fully implemented at the national level. Cynthia Callard, executive director of Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada, expressed concerns about the government’s approach towards the tobacco and nicotine industry.













Les Hagen, executive director of Action on Smoking and Health, condemned tobacco companies for their role in the youth vaping epidemic, emphasizing the need for more stringent regulations and oversight.

Furthermore, Imperial Tobacco Canada and other industry representatives support regulations that prohibit underage vaping and aim to restrict flavors to tobacco, mint, and menthol. They are advocating for additional restrictions on device sizes and the online market.













Imperial Tobacco Canada emphasized the importance of evidence-based regulations and enforcement to combat the illegal market. They criticized health groups for not adequately addressing this concern.

The Canadian Tobacco and Nicotine Survey conducted by Statistics Canada revealed that a significant percentage of young adults and teenagers have experimented with vaping, with a concerning number having never smoked before.