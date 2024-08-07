Passenger rail service on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is set to resume soon thanks to Amtrak.

After the construction of a rail platform in the city, the Mobile City Council gave the green light this morning by approving three resolutions, paving the way for the Mobile to New Orleans run to commence shortly.

The Gulf Coast service will operate two daily runs starting at 6:30am and 4:30pm from Mobile to New Orleans. This route will include stops in Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport, and Bay St. Louis along the way.

It is yet to be officially announced when the passenger rail service will commence, however, experts predict that it will most likely be during the first quarter of 2025.

According to Knox Ross, the Chairman of the Southern Rail Commission, the commission has put in a lot of effort to reach this stage.

According to Ross, the reintroduction of Amtrak services in the Gulf Coast region will yield significant returns on investment and will play a crucial role in connecting individuals within the local communities through tourism and employment opportunities.

Senator Roger Wicker from Mississippi has also expressed his approval of the deal, stating that the restoration of Amtrak services to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been a long-standing effort to aid in the region’s recovery from Hurricane Katrina. He further added that this development will reconnect the Gulf Coast states and provide a safe alternative for people to travel, which may also decrease traffic on the local roadways.

Reference Article