Authorities in Toronto have announced that a man and another teenager are now facing charges in connection with a recent shooting incident that resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

Following a tragic double shooting on April 15, 18-year-old Quentin Caza and 20-year-old Jeremy McNeil lost their lives, leading to three individuals being charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred in the Riverdale neighborhood near Bain and Logan avenues, with the area being cordoned off by yellow police tape and marked with evidence flags, particularly around a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.





View image in full screen Vehicle of interest.

Caryn Lieberman / Global News



Authorities did not disclose the specific locations where Caza and McNeil were discovered.

According to law enforcement, one of the victims succumbed to injuries at the scene, while the other individual passed away later in the hospital.

Recent developments saw the apprehension of two suspects in Barrie, a 17-year-old teenager, and an 18-year-old man, with the assistance of local police and authorities from York Region. Another 17-year-old suspect had been previously taken into custody at the start of May.

All three individuals are now being charged with two counts of first-degree murder each.