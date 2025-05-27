A south-end home in Ottawa is currently under investigation by the police following the discovery of two deceased individuals on Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement officials were summoned to a residence on Pheasant Run Drive in Old Barrhaven at approximately 1 a.m., where the lifeless bodies of a man and a woman were located.

Their identities have not been disclosed until their next of kin are informed.

An inquiry into the deaths has been initiated as a potential homicide case, although authorities have clarified that there are no suspects being pursued and no threat to public safety.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Individuals with any relevant information are urged to get in touch with the investigating team.