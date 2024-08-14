SALTILLO, Miss. – The new COVID-19 variant, known as the FLiRT strain, is driving a surge in infections nationwide, including in Mississippi.

The FLiRT strain presents symptoms similar to a severe sinus infection, such as headache, fatigue, congestion, and fever or chills.

Alabama and Tennessee are also experiencing a notable increase in COVID-19 cases.

Scientists are working on a new booster vaccine to combat this variant, which should be ready by late August or early September.

A local nurse practitioner discussed the new booster, recommending it for elderly patients and those with underlying medical conditions.

“There are conflicting studies on the vaccine,” said Paige Long, a Family Nurse Practitioner at MedPlus Family and Urgent Care. “I believe those at higher risk with multiple comorbidities, such as lung diseases, cancer, or altered immune function, should consider vaccination or other preventive measures. Ultimately, the decision to get vaccinated is up to the individual.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also expected to revise its vaccine recommendations.

Unlike the flu, COVID-19 does not follow a seasonal pattern, making it more challenging to predict outbreaks.

