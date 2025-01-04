A winter storm is predicted to develop by the weekend as a new weather system emerges from the west.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for all of northern and central Missouri, central Illinois, and extreme southern Iowa in anticipation of this storm.

The central point of this winter storm is projected to move west-to-east just north of the Missouri/Arkansas border, according to various model runs.

The upcoming system is anticipated to develop further south compared to the previous systems that passed through the tristate area. As a result, it will have access to a larger amount of moisture, which means it has the potential to produce a greater amount of snow.

According to certain model runs, there is a possibility of this system generating over a foot of snowfall in certain areas of Missouri and Illinois, while southeast Iowa may experience less snow.

Models are predicting heavy snowfall in Missouri and Illinois, which could lead to severe travel disruptions, particularly along Highway 36 and Interstate 72.

Travel conditions deteriorate as you head north of the Missouri/Iowa border on Highway 34. It is advisable to limit travel to essential trips only.

It is advised to complete your grocery shopping or any other errands on Friday or early Saturday morning. This is because the weather conditions are expected to worsen rapidly in the afternoon or evening.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop significantly after the departure of this winter storm. Daytime highs are expected to reach the low 10’s, while overnight lows could plummet to around zero.

Please note that the information about snow totals and travel impacts may change within the next 24 to 36 hours. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

Source