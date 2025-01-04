An approaching winter storm is expected to bring over a foot of snow to certain areas of Kansas, along with the danger of treacherous travel conditions due to a layer of ice beneath the snow.

Several venues and churches have already cancelled services and events for this weekend due to the threat of severe weather. You can find a comprehensive list of weather-related closures and delays at this link: [https://www.kwch.com/weather/closings/](https://www.kwch.com/weather/closings/).

When a significant winter storm is predicted, people often wonder about school closures. On Friday, 12 News had a conversation with Wichita Public Schools regarding their strategies in case of icy roads or dangerously low windchills on Monday morning.

Wichita students are eagerly anticipating news about the duration of their winter breaks. However, they will have to exercise patience as the decision is yet to be announced.

According to the forecast, the state’s largest school district anticipates making a decision about school on Monday later this weekend. Wichita Public Schools will consider several factors when determining whether or not to have classes. These factors include road conditions, outside temperature, and building concerns.

After one of the most significant winter storms last year, there were numerous complaints about Wichita not canceling classes. School administrators, however, emphasize the need to constantly update their criteria for closures, as they understand that each school district is unique.

Fabian Armendariz, USD 259 Division Director of Operations, emphasized the uniqueness of each community, particularly in their location within the city of Wichita. He acknowledged that the city administration generally does a commendable job in clearing the streets.

However, there may be some discrepancies in expectations from families as they assume that their school district should operate in the same manner as their neighboring districts. Armendariz explained that this is not always feasible due to the varying conditions between Wichita and its suburbs.

In anticipation of potential power outages due to inclement weather, Evergy took proactive measures by sending a mass text message to its customers.

The message notified them that crews were preparing for possible outages caused by snow and ice over the weekend. The company emphasized the importance of staying safe and being prepared during such circumstances.

