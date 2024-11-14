The Indiana Attorney General claims that two counties are not following immigration policies.

Last month, Attorney General Todd Rokita addressed letters to St. Joseph and Lake County providing details on their practices.

Attorney General Rokita threatened to take legal action against these counties and police departments if they do not comply.

Last month, both St. Joseph County and South Bend Police got letters informing them that they must reveal agency rules.

The Attorney General’s office has raised questions about immigration policies.

The Attorney General’s office alleged in a letter to South Bend Police that the department is in breach of policies that restrict employees from assisting with federal immigration officers.

Rokita promised to take action.

Rokita stated on the Indiana Attorney General’s website, “If the documents produced show that either police department has unlawful immigration policies on the books, we will take action as warranted to ensure compliance with state law.”

Some of these purported practices include immigration communication, collaboration, and enforcement policies.

In that letter, Attorney General Rokita ordered that St. Joseph County and South Bend Police submit all papers relating to their policy.

According to a statement from the St. Joseph County Police Department, “St. Joseph County does not have any such policy that “prohibits or restricts” any of the department’s officers or jail staff’s actions or communications with ICE.” It does not have a “sanctuary city policy.” The department completely complies with federal and state regulations and does not limit federal enforcement of immigration laws.

Attorney General Rokita is currently suing the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department for failing to provide its immigration policies.

The South Bend Police Department is next on Rokita’s list.

The City of South Bend reacted with a statement that read, “The City and South Bend Police Department follow all federal and state laws and will fully cooperate with this misguided investigation.”

St. Joseph County Police responded to the Attorney General’s Office’s claims.

They stated that they obey all federal and state laws and will fully assist with the investigation.

