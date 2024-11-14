The body of an 18-year-old who had last been seen in late October was recovered in a forested area near a Metro ventilation shaft after nearly two weeks. Police verified Tuesday night that the body discovered on November 8 near the Anacostia Station is that of Alexander Pavón-Rios.

DC police reported that Pavón-Rios died from gunshot wounds.

Family members report that they last saw Pavón-Rios at 10 p.m. on October 27.

A friend stated that he saw him at the Fort Totten Metro Station in Northeast D.C. He told his family that he spotted the teenager talking to a group of people he did not know.

Metro has a comprehensive security camera system that would have captured photos of the teenager’s movements through the system that day.

Nearly two weeks later, authorities discovered Pavón-Rios’ body in a forested area near Southeast’s Anacostia Station. The District of Columbia Police Department spokeswoman revealed that they discovered his body in a ventilation shaft.

A technical issue with a ventilation shaft in a wooded area next to Suitland Parkway alerted the D.C. Fire Department. According to officials, when they arrived on the site, they located the body on the ground near the shaft rather than in it.

His mother spoke with News4’s partner Telemundo 44 from her Northwest D.C. home, where her son lived until he recently relocated to Prince George’s County.

Her concern stemmed from the fact that her son’s killers were still at large, and the friend who last saw him at the Fort Totten station had informed her investigators that they had not had a conversation with him.

She stated that she is currently in need of assistance.

The family is arranging to have Pavón-Rios’ remains returned to Nicaragua.

