During the week of October 21 to October 25, a joint operation between the Ridgeland Police Department and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force resulted in the arrest of fourteen people wanted for various felonies. The arrests occurred throughout the metropolitan area, indicating the effectiveness of the combined operation.

The Ridgeland Police Department thanked the US Marshals Service for their cooperation in discovering and apprehending these suspects, and it looks forward to future cooperative enforcement operations.

The following individuals have been detained as a result of this operation:

Cody Ables (35), Ridgeland, MS – Cyberstalking Joshua Carroll (30), Jackson, MS – Felony Fleeing, Escape Johnny Dorsey (43), Jackson, MS – Felony Fleeing Samuel Hawkins (35), Jackson, MS – Cyberstalking, Embezzlement Derrick Ishman (34), Jackson, MS – Aggravated Domestic Violence Jonnecia Lewis (31), Jackson, MS – Aggravated Assault Jonathan Steveline (42), Clinton, MS – Grand Larceny Calvin Travis (61), Jackson, MS – Simple Assault on Law Enforcement Officer Qushana Trotter (28), Jackson, MS – Contempt of Court Faith Williams (22), Brandon, MS – Aggravated Assault Dante Williams (28), Jackson, MS – Aggravated Domestic Violence Niemah Williams (19), Ridgeland, MS – Cyberstalking Jason Christopher Knauss (37), Jackson, MS – Grand Larceny Ira Vontrell Henry (44), Jackson, MS – Possession of a Weapon by a Felon

The Ridgeland Police Department and the United States Marshals’ commitment to public safety and law enforcement collaboration culminated in the effective arrest of these criminals, many of whom faced crimes ranging from violent assault to grand larceny.

Reference Article