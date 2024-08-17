Neshoba County Deputies apprehended Dondi Parnell Johnson, who was discovered to be a wanted individual, along with Tymicka Summers. The arrest took place during a safety checkpoint on Friday, and both individuals are facing charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, specifically crack cocaine.

Officials have reported that Johnson was behind the wheel of a Black Mitsubishi Galant with Alabama registration. However, it was discovered that he did not possess a valid driver’s license when his vehicle was pulled over at a safety checkpoint on Highway 15 North, near the intersection of Road 573 (Dunn Road).

Deputies made a startling discovery when they found out that Johnson was actually wanted by the Jefferson County, Ala., Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for attempted murder/homicide. Neshoba County is now preparing for Johnson to be extradited.

Reference article