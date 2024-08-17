Illinois emerges as one of the most decorated states in the country for total medal count at the 2024 Paris Games, as the official certification confirms.

Illinois and New York both had a strong showing at the Paris Games, finishing tied for fourth in total medal count with 17 medals each. However, New York took the lead in gold medals, securing 8 compared to Illinois’ 5. This data, compiled from official Olympic Games records by The Sports Geek, highlights the impressive performances of these states’ athletes on the international stage.

California claimed the top spot with a total of 47 medals, out of which an impressive 15 were gold. Following closely behind, Florida secured the second position, earning a commendable 22 medals, out of which nine were gold. Texas, on the other hand, clinched the third position with a total of 20 medals, including five golds.

At the bottom of this article, you can find a comprehensive breakdown of medals awarded in each state.

Illinois achieved five gold medals in the sports of basketball, soccer, and swimming.

Anthony Davis, a native of Chicago, and Jewell Lloyd, hailing from Lincolnwood, both emerged as champions, securing gold medals for their remarkable performances in the US Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams. Similarly, Korbin Albert from Grayslake and Casey Krueger from Naperville proudly brought home gold medals as valuable members of the US Women’s Soccer Team.

Ryan Held, a talented swimmer from Springfield, achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the gold medal as a substitute for the US Men’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay team.

Illinois has secured the fourth-highest number of gold medals among US states, with a total of 40. This places them behind Ohio (44), New York (70), and California (127). Texas follows closely behind, rounding out the top five with 34 gold medals.

State-wise distribution of medals:

Rank State Number of Medals Number of Gold Number of Silver Number of Bronze 1 California 47 15 11 21 2 Florida 22 9 7 6 3 Texas 20 5 9 6 4 New York 17 8 6 3 5 Illinois 17 5 6 6 6 Ohio 16 9 5 2 7 Virginia 14 8 4 2 8 Indiana 14 7 6 1 9 New Jersey 12 8 3 1 10 Georgia 11 7 2 2 10 Pennsylvania 11 7 2 2 11 Colorado 9 5 4 0 12 Minnesota 9 3 4 2 13 Tennessee 8 3 3 2 14 Washington 7 1 4 2 15 South Carolina 6 3 1 2 16 Washington D.C. 5 2 2 1 17 Oregon 5 2 0 3 18 Arizona 5 1 2 2 19 Maryland 5 1 1 3 19 North Carolina 5 1 1 3 20 Nevada 5 0 3 2 21 Massachusetts 5 0 1 4 22 Connecticut 4 3 1 0 23 Missouri 4 3 0 1 24 Kentucky 3 1 1 1 25 Hawaii 3 0 0 3 26 Alaska 2 2 0 0 27 Delaware 2 1 1 0 27 Louisiana 2 1 1 0 28 Michigan 2 1 0 1 28 Montana 2 1 0 1 28 Wisconsin 2 1 0 1 29 Alabama 2 0 1 1 29 Oklahoma 2 0 1 1 29 Utah 2 0 1 1 30 Idaho 1 1 0 0 31 Mississippi 1 0 1 0 31 Nebraska 1 0 1 0 32 North Dakota 1 0 0 1 32 Vermont 1 0 0 1

