According to a spokesperson from the Buffalo Police Department, the child is currently in critical condition at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Police received a distress call around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, reporting an incident on the 400 block of Busti Avenue in the Lower West Side of the city. According to officers, a needle exposure incident had potentially affected an infant at the location.

The police have not disclosed the manner in which the baby might have been exposed, emphasizing that they are currently investigating the incident.

