According to police, a teenager boy was shot and injured outside a Brooklyn public school on Thursday morning. This incident occurred on the first day students returned to classes after the holiday break.

According to an NYPD spokesperson, a man in his late teens or early 20s shot a 17-year-old on the corner of Park and North Portland Avenues next to Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts around 8:30 a.m. The suspect then fled on North Oxford Street.

According to the police, the teenager was quickly taken to New York Presbyterian-Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and is now in stable condition. Authorities are currently searching for the individual responsible for the shooting.

Just hours after a party in Queens, where 10 young people were shot, another shooting occurred. The party was being held in memory of a teenage boy who was shot and killed in October outside a nearby public school. The shooting on Thursday morning took place only two blocks away from the previous incident.

“This incident, although it occurred off campus, is a distressing demonstration of gun violence,” stated Jenna Lyle, a spokesperson for New York City Public Schools. Lyle expressed gratitude towards the committed school staff and NYPD school safety agents for their vital assistance to the young individual who sought help at the school.”

