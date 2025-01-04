On New Year’s Eve, two women and their children were hit by a car while crossing the street on Kings Highway in Midwood.

In the video footage, two women and a young child can be seen tumbling to the ground, while two baby carriages are sent flying.

Maimonides Hospital treated both women and a 1-year-old boy for minor injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation, and authorities have not pressed charges against the driver. According to police, the driver involved in the incident is a 69-year-old man.

According to neighbors interviewed by News 12, the crossing guard responsible for school drop-off and pickup was absent during the time of the accident. The residents expressed their belief that having a crossing guard present throughout the day would enhance the safety of the busy intersection.

The NYPD was asked if there are any plans to extend shift hours at this location, but no response was received.

