A 23-year-old Air Force Academy cadet, who had been suffering from severe headaches, tragically passed away on Tuesday after doctors discovered aggressive brain tumors.

In a press release, the academy announced that Cadet 1st Class K. Emily Jean Foster from Eagle, Idaho, passed away on New Year’s Eve.

Foster, a Geospatial Sciences major and Soaring Instructor Pilot with the 94th Flying Training Squadron, was chosen to participate in Undergraduate Pilot Training after her commissioning. Commissioning marks the transition from cadet to officer and takes place just before a cadet’s graduation.

Foster was anticipated to graduate alongside her classmates in May.

“We are profoundly saddened by the unexpected passing of our teammate, Cadet First Class K. Emily Jean Foster, during the holiday break. Throughout her time here at the Academy, she excelled as a cadet, demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, served as a mentor, and was a dear friend to many.

Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, expressed our deep shock and grief in the press release. “During this challenging time, we will provide unwavering support to Emily’s family, Cadet Squadron 14, her friends and colleagues, and the entire Academy community.”

Chery and Jeremy Foster, the parents of Foster, also shared their statement in the press release:

Emily returned home during Thanksgiving, completely drained and experiencing intense headaches. Unfortunately, upon further examination on December 14th, it was revealed that Emily was battling two highly aggressive and advanced brain tumors. Tragically, she succumbed to the relentless tumors on December 31st.

Years ago, Emily made a personal choice to place her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Her utmost aspiration was to live a life that honored Him, displaying her faith through her actions, character, and compassion towards others. Guided by the principles outlined in Philippians 3:12-14, Emily relentlessly pursued the goal of answering God’s calling in Jesus Christ. We firmly believe that she is now in the presence of Jesus, where true joy abounds.

The academy is offering support services to its cadets, faculty, and staff, including chaplains and mental health professionals.

