U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has penned a letter to the judge presiding over the prosecution of an individual accused of causing a fatal head-on collision that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old. The accused woman is reported to be in the country illegally. In his letter, Senator Hawley strongly argues against any reduction in her $500,000 bond, citing concerns over public safety.

Senator Hawley argues that the likelihood of Ms. Bracho committing another offense after her release is high. He points to the circumstances surrounding Travis’s death as evidence of her consistent disregard for the law. Her violations of immigration law, driver licensing laws, and basic traffic laws all culminated in this tragic incident. Given these factors, Senator Hawley believes that reducing Ms. Bracho’s bond would be inappropriate.

On December 20, a tragic incident unfolded in Hazelwood, claiming the life of 12-year-old Travis Wolfe and leaving five others, including Travis’ parents, injured. The devastating collision occurred when Endrina Bracho, driving at high speed in the wrong lane, collided with the Wolfe family’s Jeep. Despite being placed on life support, Travis succumbed to his injuries on March 6.

Bracho is now facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, assault, child endangerment, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. According to court documents, Bracho is an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela, although the police claim that this did not affect their investigation. The collision occurred when Bracho was driving in the wrong direction for 1,700 feet at a speed of over 70 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Bracho is currently in custody as she awaits trial, and a bond reduction hearing is scheduled. Following the accident, her two children, who were present in the car at the time, are now under the care of their father.

Please note that the video accompanying this story was recorded back in March 2024.

