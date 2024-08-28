The authorities are currently searching for three individuals who are wanted in connection with a robbery incident. The incident took place near The Muny, where a man was targeted while sitting on a park bench.

The St. Louis Police are currently searching for three individuals who are believed to be involved in a robbery that took place in Forest Park.

A man, aged 47, was sitting on a park bench near the Muny when the incident occurred, according to the police.

As the victim recounted the incident, he mentioned that three individuals in dark attire approached him from behind. To his dismay, one of them brandished a handgun.

The victim’s iPhone, keys, and wallet were stolen by the other two men, who then escaped on foot, according to the police.

According to the police, the men attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle but were unsuccessful. They then fled on foot, with the victim in pursuit. During the chase, one of the men fired a single shot into the air and pointed the gun at the victim.

Fortunately, the 47-year-old man emerged from the incident unscathed. At present, authorities are still actively investigating the matter.

If you have any information about this incident and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) for a potential reward.

