Four individuals, including two minors, have been charged with a multitude of offenses for their alleged involvement in the theft of over 80 firearms from gun stores across three counties in Maryland.

The charges involve a string of gun shop burglaries in Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, and Baltimore counties.

The authorities have successfully identified the suspects involved in the case.

Cy’Juan Hemsley, 19, from District Heights in Prince George’s County Makhiya McQuinn-Woodley, 20, from Baltimore 17-year-old juvenile from Temple Hills in Prince George’s County 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County



According to the 87-page indictment, they were identified through their use of Instagram, the social media app they utilized to showcase and admire their firearms.

Investigators suspect that these firearms are being utilized in criminal activities outside the area. In Washington, D.C., specifically, five out of the six guns were successfully retrieved.

According to Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, there is a possibility of additional arrests being made in the future.

Brown issued a stern warning, stating, “We will locate you and bring you to justice, ensuring that you face the consequences of your actions.”

The prosecution of this case will take place in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

81 guns stolen

The group has been involved in a total of 10 separate incidents, starting from Christmas Eve in 2023 and ending on March 4.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad expressed concern over the actions of the suspects who chose to target law-abiding, federally-licensed retailers and small business owners during the holiday season. Instead of enjoying time with their families, these suspects were causing damage to these businesses and attempting to gain unauthorized access.

A total of eight gun shops were targeted in the recent incidents, although not all of them were successfully broken into. However, most of the shops did sustain damage, primarily at the point of entry. The authorities have reported that a staggering 81 guns and 10 airsoft gun replicas were stolen in total.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the stolen guns amount to approximately $50,000 in value. Additionally, the businesses suffered thousands of dollars in damages. Fortunately, six of the guns have been recovered.

According to Attorney General Anthony Brown, the greatest danger in our community arises when individuals who are prohibited from owning guns gain access to them.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the theft of guns has prompted rival groups to pursue the suspects.

“The incident involved one of the juvenile defendants firing their gun, while the other juvenile defendant refrained from doing so,” explained Katie Dorian, chief of the criminal division at the OAG. “The remaining members of the organization were upset with the second juvenile for not using lethal force to protect their group.”

