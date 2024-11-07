A couple from Brandon has been detained after their three-year-old was discovered wandering alone after midnight on Sunday morning.

On November 3rd, 2024, at approximately 12:28 a.m., the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department got a complaint of a toddler walking alone in the Bay Pointe community. A nearby residence discovered the infant, prompting the call.

According to a news release from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the site and searched the area, discovering a house about a quarter of a mile away with the door open.

After clearing the house, deputies discovered another youngster, aged six, in one of the bedrooms. The deputies attempted to contact the parents, Kimberly and William Ouderkirk. The couple said they were only a few homes away and on their way home.

The Ouderkirks did not return for an extended period of time and did not react to several follow-up calls that concerned the deputies.

Afterwards, William Ouderkirk reached out to the Sheriff’s Department, asserting that they had hired a babysitter to look after the children until 2:00 a.m. The deputies interviewed the putative babysitter, who stated that they did not know the Ouderkirks and were ignorant of the residence.

After calling Child Protective Services to the scene, they placed the children in protective custody. We identified, arrested, and charged the Ouderkirks with child negligence. We set their bail at $20,000 each.

We will publish additional information as it becomes available.

Reference Article