A woman completed a transaction at PLS Check Cashers in the 34 block of Aldine Bender Road near Airline Drive on Wednesday when she was shot and robbed.

According to police, a woman was shot while trying to evade a robbery in a parking lot. The event happened when she returned to her car after cashing a cheque. While opening her car door, she spotted a man approaching from an adjacent vehicle and grew concerned. She attempted to leave, but the suspect fired at least two shots, striking her once.

witness was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect as well as the license plate number of the vehicle used in the crime. Following the information provided, law enforcement officers were able to locate the vehicle and apprehend two individuals who were found inside. The police are currently investigating the involvement of both individuals in the incident.

The victim, who is in her early 20s, has been transported to the hospital and is currently undergoing surgery.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing, with the police currently looking into the possibility of pressing aggravated robbery charges. If you have any information regarding this matter, we urge you to reach out to the local authorities or contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

